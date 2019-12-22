|
Joan M. (Iaccarino) Cogswell, 84
Worcester - Joan M. (Iaccarino) Cogswell, 84, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Cogswell of Worcester in 1988.
Joan is survived by her four children; Bill Cogswell and his wife, Patty of New Smyrna Beach, FL, John Cogswell and his wife, Anne of Jefferson, MA, Jeff Cogswell of Seat 12D/Jet Blue Airlines, and Joni Cogswell of Jefferson, MA; her grandchildren, John F., Nicole, Brian, Matthew, Kelsey, Jeffrey, Dylan, Liam and Satchel; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Kieran and Matthew along with her niece, Lynne (Iaccarino) Morgan and nephew, Greg Iaccarino. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward and John J. Iaccarino, Jr.
Joan was born September 28, 1935 in Worcester, the daughter of John J. and Clementina (Regonini) Iaccarino. She grew up in Worcester and attended Fanning Girls Trade School. Along with her brief time in nursing, Joan was an extremely talented seamstress, model and cook/baker (much to the pleasure of her house full of her own kids and their friends in the early days of WB). She loved to write and paint but most dear to her was spending time by the ocean, living many years in Boca Raton, walking the beaches daily and socializing with her many friends along the way.
We wish to thank the entire staff at St. Mary's Health Care for the highest level of dignity, care and compassion that you bestowed upon our mom during her time there, with special thanks to Roland White for his care, sense of humor and camaraderie he shared with Joan.
Condolences can be mailed to Cogswell, 22 Canterbury Street, Worcester, MA 01610.
At the request of our Mom, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be private, returning her to her beloved Florida beaches.
Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019