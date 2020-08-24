Joan Cormier

Joan M. (Egan) Cormier, 79Leicester - Joan M. (Egan) Cormier, 79, a longtime resident of Leicester died Sunday, August 23rd in the Christopher House. She leaves her husband of 60 years, Francis H. Cormier; a son, James M. Cormier and his wife, Gretchen of Worcester; two daughters, Maura Rouleau and her husband, Glenn of Uxbridge and Christine Welden and her husband, Scott of Mansfield, CT; seven grandchildren, Benjamin Rouleau, Erin Rouleau, Corey Welden, Emily Welden, Sarah Welden, Kayla Boone and her husband, Raymond and Cullen Cormier and his wife, Nyssa; and two great grandsons, Russell Cormier and Elijah Boone.She was born in Worcester the daughter of the late James and Mary (Grady) Egan and was predeceased by four sisters, Maureen Egan, Anne Egan, Sr. Helen Egan, SSJ and Elizabeth Wilber. Joan graduated from St. Peter's High School, Worcester State University and Assumption University. Retiring in 2003, Joan worked for many years in the North Brookfield School System as a Speech and Language Pathologist.Joan was a devout and longtime member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. She was an accomplished rug hooker and enjoyed crafts especially quilting.Her funeral is Thursday, August 27th with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. There are no calling hours. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.