Joan H. Coveney, 92
WESTBOROUGH - Joan (Hynes) Coveney, 92, of The Willows, Westborough passed away on September 14, 2020 after sustaining a hip fracture at home.
She was born on July 8, 1928 in Brighton, MA the daughter of John Leo and Theresa (Devereaux) Hynes.
She grew up in Watertown and Newton, the eldest of five siblings and attended Sacred Heart in Newton and Katharine Gibbs School in Boston.
She married Paul W. Coveney, her loving husband of nearly 50 years, on May 10, 1952. Paul predeceased Joan in February, 2002.
Together they raised three children in Needham, MA where she was a devoted communicant and volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She and Paul moved their family to Briarcliff Manor, NY in 1965, where she was active in Meals on Wheels and activities at St. Theresa's Church and Chilmark Club.
They moved to Appleton, Wisconsin in 1980. Joan faithfully cared for Paul, who had MS, and was very involved with St. Bernard's Church and a rosary group of dear friends who became family to her.
She and Paul returned to their oceanfront home in Marshfield twice a year where they reveled in children, grandchildren, and old friends from Boston.
Joan returned to the Boston area in 2013 when she moved to The Willows in Westborough.
She was very active in St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough, leading rosary weekly before Mass at Beaumont Nursing Home.
She wrote, edited and typed for The Willows (newsletter), and regularly attended Friday soirees singing and dancing at The Willows.
She is survived by daughter Donna M. Coveney (Lucius Free) of Arlington, MA, daughter Diane J. (Sunny) Coveney-Rutz (Devon Coveney-Rutz) of NZ, and son William P. Coveney (Mary Anne) of Westborough and beloved grandchildren Caitlin Coveney (Greg Cocchiola), Shannon Coveney, and Meaghan Coveney
She is also survived by brother J. Robert Hynes (Mary) of Bloomfield, Michigan, and sister Conni Schultz (Jerre Schultz) of Elgin, Illinois. Sister Phyllis Mauger and brother Edward Hynes predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough on Friday, September 25 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery.www.westboroughfuneralhome.com