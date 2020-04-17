|
Joan A. Davis, 84
Whitinsville - Joan A. (Wassenar) Davis, 84, of Whitinsville passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Westboro. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Poe and the late Paul W. Davis who died in 2014.
Mrs. Davis was born August 22, 1935 in Whitinsville, the daughter of the late Harold and Lola (Peloquin) Wassenar and graduated from Uxbridge High School.
Joan was an artist and enjoyed abstract art as well as art with animals, particularly cats. She had attended courses at the Worcester Art Museum and loved to paint.
She is survived by her sons, Michael D. Poe of Raynham, Kerry E. Poe and his wife Julia of Salisbury, Kyle E. Poe of Linwood and David W. Poe of Worcester; two step-sons, Glenn Davis of Marlborough and Keith Davis of Littleton; a daughter, Kim L. Poe of FL; two brothers, Byron Wassenar of Marlborough and Peter Wassenar of Uxbridge; a sister, Christine Graveson of Auburn and 3 grandchildren.
Visiting hours and graveside services will be private on Monday April 20, 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to a and flowers are welcomed.
Arrangements under the direction of Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville.
bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020