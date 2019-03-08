|
|
Joan Ellen (Thomas) Dickinson, 70
AUBURN - In the early hours of Saturday, March 2nd and surrounded her loving family, Joan Ellen (Thomas) Dickinson, 70, passed away at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester, following a brief illness.
Joan was born and raised in Worcester, a daughter of the late Fred and Marion Jane (Roberts) Thomas. She graduated from South High School and worked for Sprague Electric for several years. Soon after high school, Joan met Bruce Dickinson, and they married in 1966. With the arrival of their children, Joan decided it was more important to stay at home than work. She devoted her younger years to caring for her children. Once the kids were in school full time, Joan returned to the working world. She enjoyed cooking and serving people, and found food service enjoyable. She worked for several different facilities as well as the Papa Gino's Restaurant in Webster Square. Later, Joan worked for the school department in the City of Worcester, retiring from the Sullivan Middle School.
Joan was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of the Hadwen Park Congregational Church, Worcester. She also enjoyed spending time sinking her toes into the sandy beaches of Wells, Maine, where the family spent many summer vacations. She and Bruce finally were able to purchase a property there in the early 2000's. For Joan, family meant everything. She truly surrounded the family with a genuine sense of selfless giving, devotion and especially affection. Whether it was gathering for a special meal, occasion, or just spending time together was always the most important thing.
Her beloved husband of 46 years, Bruce died in 2012. She will be forever loved and truly missed by her two daughters, Amy L. Coccio and her husband, Anthony of Auburn and Jill Ann Dickinson-Logan and her husband, Keith of Leicester; her sister, Linda Harrington and her husband, Jeff of Homosassa, FL; her grandchildren, Megan Tyler Dickinson of Leicester, Anthony R. Coccio, with the US Navy and of Auburn and Andrew T. Coccio of Auburn; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to gather for Joan's Life Celebration memorial service on Saturday, March 30th at 11 a.m. at the Hadwen Park Congregational Church, 6 Clover Street, Worcester. Burial in Hope Cemetery, Worcester will be private. There are no visiting hours. Memorial donations instead of flowers may be made to the Hadwen Park Church, the () 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 0101 or to the CF Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 24, 2019