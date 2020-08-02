Joan S. Donato, 84
SHREWSBURY - Joan S. (Winans) Donato, 84, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday July 30, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her family by her side.
Joan is survived by her children: Richard J. Donato and his wife Delia, of Raynham; Philip F. Donato, Jr. and his wife Gayle, of Milford; Debra D'Andrea and her husband Thomas, of West Brookfield, with whom she lived and was cared for by; and Maria Lauzon and her husband Brian, of Shrewsbury. While living in Shrewsbury, Joan was provided care by Maria Lauzon and her family.
Also survived by her grandchildren: Matthew Donato, Rebecca Everitt, Alyce Greene, Erica and Andrew Lauzon, and Joseph, Michelle, and Thomas Donato, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip F. Donato, Sr.; her parents, Frank J. Winans, Sr. and Gertrude "Helen" (Burt) Winans; her grandson, Joel P. Johnson; and her siblings: Frank J. Winans, Jr., Helen Goodhue, and Nancy Cyr.
Born in Worcester and raised in Leominster; Joan was a graduate of Leominster High School. She dedicated over twenty years of her career as an Administrative Assistant to Shrewsbury High School, from which she retired in 1994. Joan was very active in the Shrewsbury Community.
Joan was a faithful communicant of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury, teaching CCD for sixteen years, in addition to volunteering at the free clinic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate
).
Services will be held privately for Joan's family, and burial will be with her husband at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. The BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Joan, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com