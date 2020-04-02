Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Joan Faucher

Joan M. Faucher, 80
Joan M. Faucher, 80

North Grafton - Joan M. Faucher, 80, of North Grafton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She is the beloved wife to the late Alfred J. Faucher, Sr.

A complete obituary and service details to celebrate Joan and Alfred's life will publish when the current public gathering restrictions end.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering – Director.

www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
