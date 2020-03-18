|
|
Joan Ferguson, 93
Worcester - Joan Ferguson, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by her family and good friends. She leaves two nieces: Beverly J. Bucknam and her husband Paul of Marblehead and Janice L. Boisvert of Cherry Valley; several grandnieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews, and many very good friends, especially Marie and Don Harnois, loving neighbors who watched over her. She was predeceased by a brother Charles W. Sweetman and a sister Mary E. Currier.
Joan was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Peter M. and Eva (Swift) Ferguson. She graduated from Commerce High School and Clark University. She worked for many years as an Executive Data Consultant at the former Paul Revere Life Insurance Company, retiring in 1988. She was a member and past president of Soroptimist International of Worcester, the Camp Fire Council of Central New England, The Worcester Woman's Club, past Governor of the Northeastern Region of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a member and overseer of Old Sturbridge Village, a member of the Worcester Art Museum and Mechanics Hall. She lived a full life enjoying her family, friends, traveling, reading, and anything that kept her mind keen, plus her many pets.
According to her wishes, there are no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League or Old Sturbridge Village. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020