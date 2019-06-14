|
Joan M. (Fears) Fitzgerald, 81
Rutland, MA - Joan M. (Fears) Fitzgerald passed peacefully at home on June 13, at the age of 81. She was surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Jeremiah A. Fitzgerald, Jr. of Rutland, Massachusetts. She will be missed by her three children, Paul M. Fitzgerald of Tel Aviv, Israel, Craig F. Fitzgerald and wife Jane, Michele Fitzgerald Almstrom and fiancé John, both of Rutland. She is also survived by five granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by her three sisters, Jean L. Rodgers, Judith R. Sholler, and June L. Roller affectionately known as the Four J's.
Joan was born in Rockport, Massachusetts to Margaret C. (Balzarini) and Robert E. Fears. She was, until recent years, a lifelong resident of Rockport, and part of both the extended Balzarini and Fears Rockport families. She graduated from Rockport High School, Class of 1955, and Lynn Burdett College in Lynn, Massachusetts.
She worked for many years in managerial and legal support positions across the North Shore. Never one to sit still, her "retirement years" lasted for just one year before she returned to work. She was employed until two months ago at the law office of Bennett & Forts of Holden.
Joan and Jerry enjoyed traveling together, including trips to Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, The Dominican Republic, Canada, and Bermuda. Her favorite trips were to visit her eldest son at his posts with the U.S. Department of State.
Joan was showered with cards and calls over the last few months and was grateful to be able to visit with so many friends and family. Her legacy is a deep sense of family that will be carried on for generations.
A private interment will be held at Beech Grove Cemetery, Rockport. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Arrangements by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 15, 2019