Joan Frankel Obituary
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Joan Frankel


Joan Frankel Obituary
Joan Louise Frankel, 64

RUTLAND/PENNSYLVANIA - Joan Louise Frankel died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a short final illness. She was a few weeks shy of her 65th birthday.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joan's family from noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 followed by a memorial service honoring her life at 1:00 p.m. at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. There will be a memorial reception on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the home of Claire and Owen Sholes. Donations may be given in lieu of flowers to Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, 381 Baldwinville Rd., Templeton, MA 01468, Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave #600, Bethesda, MD 20814, Alley Cat Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 585, Mount Rainier, MD 20712 or the Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, MA 02766.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019
