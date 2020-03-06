|
Joan C. Garramone, 87
Boylston - Joan C. (Rybacki) (LaBelle) Garramone, 87, of Boylston MA passed away on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in East Hartford, CT, a daughter of the late Frederick Y. and Frances M. (Cersosimo) Matich and was the widow of Louis N. Garramone.
Although Joan was an only child, she was never alone. She made many friends socially and professionally during her life. Joan was scholastically gifted, a National Tucker Honor Society member, a DAR recipient, Becker Key Winner, and treasurer of student athletics and her senior class of 1949 at East Hartford H.S. She went to Becker Junior College where she met Ernest E. Rybacki and they had two children, Lawrence A. (Christine M. Drapeau) and Cynthia A. (Robert F. Paradise).
Joan enjoyed a vibrant career beginning with Old Colony Tar Co., E.F. Laurence Co., Wolf Coach, Victor Assoc. and Digital Equipment Corp. Her attention to detail was extraordinary and gained her recognition and respect with vendors and co-workers throughout her professional life.
"GiGi" will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren,
Amanda Paradise-Fadden, Michael Rybacki (Nicole), Matthew Paradise (Louise),
Laurissa Rybacki (Steven Brantley), Gregory Rybacki and Leanna Rybacki, and her four great-granddaughters, Brynlee Fadden, Collette Rybacki, Willow Fadden and Charlotte Paradise; all whom she cherished.
Joan's love for food, family and furry creatures was evident in her daily life. If she wasn't baking pumpkin bread, making her Italian gravy, feeding the wildlife, she would be reading or "trying" to get on her Nook!
At her request, there will be no public services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org). To leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020