|
|
Joan M. (Fernane) Garson, 88
Worcester - Joan M. (Fernane) Garson, 88, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Holy Trinity Nursing Center.
She was born in Worcester on June 2, 1931 a daughter of the late Edward and Bernice (Nantovitch) Fernane. She attended local schools and graduated from the former Commerce High School. She went on to begin her career in the Worcester City School System where she was employed as an Administrative Assistant for over 30 years.
A devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Worcester. She enjoyed being in the sun on Cape Cod with family and friends, gardening and spending time with family during holidays. As Joan got older, she was thankful to spend the holidays with Kathy and Roland Card. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Garson of Holden; her grandchildren, Timothy Hadlock and Gretchen Hadlock; Tim Hadlock son in law; niece, Kathy Card; and nephew James Barry; brother in law John Barry; her good friend Mary Randell and extended family and friends.
She was predeceased in death by her son, Paul Garson in 2020, her daughter, Joanne Hadlock in 2012, a brother, Edward J. Fernane in 2009 and her sister, Bernice Barry in 2015.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, Joan's funeral service will be held privately. To place an online condolence message for her family please visit our website at www.callahanfay.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Her family asks that memorial donations be considered to Elder Services of Worcester Area, 67 Millbrook St., Suite 100, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020