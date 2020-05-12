|
Joan H. (Keirstead) Gentile, 86
WORCESTER - Joan Howe (Keirstead) Gentile, 86 of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn from complications after contracting COVID-19.
Joan was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Roland H. and Helen M. (Howe) Keirstead. She attended New Bedford High School. Joan worked for Price Chopper and Big D Supermarket for 19 years retiring in 2010. She previously worked for Logan Envelope and Dapol Plastics for many years. Joan loved to do puzzles, spending time with friends bowling and playing Bingo.
Joan's husband of 36 years, Louis J. Gentile passed away in 1989. She is survived three sons, Matteo L. Gentile and his wife Tammie of Auburn, James L. Gentile and Louis J. Gentile, Jr. both of Worcester; a sister, Betty Eddy of Holden; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters, Susan Withcher and Shirley Wilkins.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Joan will be held privately in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Joan or to send a message of condolence, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 16, 2020