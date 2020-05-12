Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Joan Gentile
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gentile


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Gentile Obituary
Joan H. (Keirstead) Gentile, 86

WORCESTER - Joan Howe (Keirstead) Gentile, 86 of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn from complications after contracting COVID-19.

Joan was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Roland H. and Helen M. (Howe) Keirstead. She attended New Bedford High School. Joan worked for Price Chopper and Big D Supermarket for 19 years retiring in 2010. She previously worked for Logan Envelope and Dapol Plastics for many years. Joan loved to do puzzles, spending time with friends bowling and playing Bingo.

Joan's husband of 36 years, Louis J. Gentile passed away in 1989. She is survived three sons, Matteo L. Gentile and his wife Tammie of Auburn, James L. Gentile and Louis J. Gentile, Jr. both of Worcester; a sister, Betty Eddy of Holden; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters, Susan Withcher and Shirley Wilkins.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Joan will be held privately in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Joan or to send a message of condolence, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -