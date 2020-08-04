Joan A. (Spellman) Goodale, 88Sterling - Joan A. (Spellman) Goodale, 88, passed away from complications from COVID-19 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester on August 3, 2020. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Edwin W. and Marguerite E. (Stoliker) Spellman.Joan will be lovingly missed by her beloved and devoted husband of 67 years, Charles E. Goodale; her daughter, Lynda G. Shusta and her husband, Andrew of West Boylston; her two sons, Steven C. Goodale and his wife, Lynda of Little River, SC and David R. Goodale and his wife, Elizabeth of Clinton; her brother, Robert W. Spellman and his wife, Mary of South Yarmouth; seven dearly loved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.For years Joan enjoyed baking and cooking and her family and friends can attest to her skills in the kitchen as well as being a wonderful hostess. Joan was talented at both sewing and knitting. For many years she sewed flannel nightgowns for her granddaughters at Christmas time. She also made them many dresses, one of those dresses even winning a 1st place purple ribbon at the Sterling Fair one year when it was entered without her knowledge. Although she sewed items for her granddaughters, she always made sure her grandson received something special as well, always treating everyone fairly. Joan's family was the center of her universe. Joan and Charles retired in 1994 and they were lucky enough to have traveled all over the world. Many of these trips and numerous family memories were made with their best friends, Joan's brother, Bob and his wife, Mary.After child rearing, Joan worked as a clerk for the Sterling Junction Post Office for ten years and as a teller at Shawmut Bank for thirteen years. Most recently she had volunteered in a variety of positions which included Foothills Theatre and the Central Mass Visitors Bureau. She was a member and former deaconess at the First Church in Sterling and a member of West Boylston Historical Society. Joan and Charles have made Sterling their home for 65 years.The family would especially like to thank all of the staff on the third floor of the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, all of whom became Joan's family over the last few months when her family couldn't be there. Our heartfelt thank you to all of you.Following COVID-19 precautions and guidelines for face coverings and distancing, relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, August 7 at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. For those that are unable to attend, the memorial service will be recorded and available on Joan's obituary page on the funeral home website later in the day on August 7. In honor of Joan's kindness to others, please consider doing something nice for someone today, maybe a friend, neighbor, relative or even a stranger. Flowers are to be omitted. Donations in Joan's honor may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.