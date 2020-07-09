Joan Graves

Joan M. Graves, 87
Millbury - Joan M. (McSherry) Graves, 87, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 8th, surrounded by her family.
Joan's husband of 63 years, Albert L. Graves passed in 2018. She leaves a daughter, Joanne Cronkhite of Millbury; two sons, Thomas C. Graves and his wife, Gail of Worcester and Albert W. Graves of Millbury; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Cameron, Kelsey, and Adam Graves and Kimberly Oslowski and Maghan Cronkhite; six great grandchildren; a sister, Ann O'Brien of Holden; a sister-in-law, Margaret Dahlstrom of Grafton; one brother-in-law, James Graves and his wife, Gale of Sutton; nieces and nephews. Joan was born in Worcester and is predeceased by her parents, Clement and Margaret (Foley) McSherry.
Joan graduated from the former St. Stephen's High School in Worcester. After raising her children, Joan worked at Holy Cross College as a switchboard operator, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed reading books by the pool and was a fan of the Bruins and Patriots. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and remember Joan's life by gathering for her Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 11th at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St. in Worcester. Due to the current social restrictions, burial will be private and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
To visit Joan's tribute page please visit at: www.mulhane.com