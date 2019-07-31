|
Joan M. Greffrath, 64
Rochdale - Joan M. (Scully) Greffrath, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 39 years Dr. Charles Greffrath; a sister Kathy Scully of RI; 2 brothers- Bobby Scully of Worcester and Danny Scully and his wife Liz of GA; and several nieces and nephews- Wesley, John, Craig, Cory and Melissa.
Joan was born in Milton, MA, daughter of the late John and Elaine (Glispen) Scully. She graduated from Framingham State College and worked as a medical secretary, with her last position of 20 years as her husband's dental office manager. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, cooking, and traveling.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the . For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019