Joan Patricia Haley

Hudson - Joan P. Haley, 97 of Hudson, MA passed Sunday morning in Concord, NC. surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Boston, Ma in 1923 to the late Maxwell P Yarnell and Theresa (Osborne) Yarnell. Joan enjoyed many things like going out with the girls, creating knitted craft projects, and cooking Thanksgiving meals for her family. Joan was also known for making beautiful cakes for special occasions. A devout Catholic, Joan was a long time member of St Michael's church in Hudson, MA.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Walter Haley. She was also preceded in death by her brother Gene Yarnell and sister Maureen (Yarnell) Gustafson and brother Gerard "Kevin" Yarnell.

Joan leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved with all her heart. She also leaves her dear friend and neighbor, Kim Bacon, who was always there to help, and brought her joy and companionship

She will be greatly missed by her family, her church and her community.

Visitation was held November 30, 2020 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 am at Tighe-Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street Hudson, MA 01749 to be followed immediately by graveside service at Forestvale Cemetery, Broad Street Hudson, MA.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Knights of Columbus Council 81, Care Of St. Michael's Church Hudson, MA.

To leave an online condolence please visit

www.tighehamilton.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
