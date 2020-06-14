Joan Hickey
Joan M. (Sullivan) Hickey, 80

WORCESTER - Joan M. (Sullivan) Hickey, 80, of Worcester passed away Saturday, June 13th at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in the presence of her loving family.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Providence at St. Bernard's Church, 236 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Calling hours will precede the Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am in the church. A complete obituary will be in Tuesday's telegram and online at www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
