Joan Hickey

Joan M. (Sullivan) Hickey, 80
WORCESTER - Joan M. (Sullivan) Hickey, 80, of Worcester passed away Saturday, June 13th at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in the presence of her loving family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Providence at St. Bernard's Church, 236 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Calling hours will precede the Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am in the church. A complete obituary will be in Tuesday's telegram and online at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.