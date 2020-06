Joan Hickey

Joan M. (Sullivan) Hickey, 80WORCESTER - Joan M. (Sullivan) Hickey, 80, of Worcester passed away Saturday, June 13th at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in the presence of her loving family.A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Providence at St. Bernard's Church, 236 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Calling hours will precede the Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am in the church. A complete obituary will be in Tuesday's telegram and online at www.mercadantefuneral.com