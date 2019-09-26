|
Joan Higbee-Glace, 69
SAND LAKE, NY - Joan Higbee-Glace, 69, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital Albany, NY after a long illness.
Born in San Diego, CA, she was daughter of the late James Glace and Anne Higbee-Glace, and wife of Robert Plourde. Joan lived of Clinton, MA for 17 years, in Bolton, MA for 30 years and was a resident of Sand Lake for the past 4 years. She was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, earned her associate's degree from Middlesex Community College and attended Bentley University.
Joan was an accountant for Future Electronics in Bolton, MA for many years.
Joan was an avid reader, enjoyed logic puzzles, Sudoku, and studying world religions.
Survivors in addition to her husband include, her son, Obadiah Savage, a daughter-in-law, Christi Spain-Savage, Averill Park; her granddaughters, Vivian and Harper; her brothers, Andrew, Peter and Malcolm Glace; a cousin, Mary Juhl and family and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, David Glace.
Funeral service was held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2PM at St. John's Episcopal Church 146 First Street in Troy, NY. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit
www.brycefh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, 2019