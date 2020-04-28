|
Joan F. Jezyk, 79
Millbury - Joan "Joanie" F. (Mackie) Jezyk, 79, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. Beloved wife of Donald Jezyk of 53 years. Devoted and loving mother of the late Brian Jezyk.
She will lovingly be remembered by her husband Donald, her brother/sister in law Daniel and Rita Jezyk, her 2 nieces Danielle Barry and her husband Peter of Holden, Suzie Doherty and her husband Kevin of Billerica; her great nephews and niece P.J and Julia Barry of Holden, Ronan and Gavin Doherty of Billerica; her daughter in law Marta Jezyk of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Joanie was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary H. (Mosher) Mackie. She was pre deceased by her step mother Molly Mackie, sister of the late Eddie Mackie and step sister to the late Joey Tunstall. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1958. She worked as an operator/secretary for Verizon for 39 years.
Joanie enjoyed every moment that she spent with her with beloved husband, family and friends. She loved to travel to Hampton Beach, Saint Martin, Florida, Cape Cod, and Foxwoods. She always enjoyed socializing at the casino, shopping, playing Texas hold'em every week with a great bunch of friends, meeting new people and was an avid Patriots & Red Sox fan. She loved being with family and all the life celebrations. Joanie's loving spirit will have a special place in heaven.
The family wishes to thank the health care workers in the Covid ICU at St. Vincent Hospital for the outstanding care, LOVE and support they showed Joanie.
To abide by the state regulations on social gatherings, all of Joanie's funeral services will be private. A contribution in her memory may be made to the Brian Jezyk Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of the Millbury Credit Union 50 N. Main Street, Millbury, MA. Please visit Joanie's tribute, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020