Joan Kennedy

Joan M. Kennedy, 76



WORCESTER - Joan M. (Mulvihill) Kennedy, 76, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital after being stricken ill at home.



She leaves her husband of 52 years, Paul S. Kennedy; two sons, Paul S. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Jessica of Holden, and Patrick Kennedy and his wife Kimberly of Holden; a daughter Kara Spaulding and her husband Scott of Worcester; six grandchildren, Sean and Phoebe Kennedy, Sydney and Patrick Kennedy, and Abigail and Keegan Spaulding; a brother Michael L. Mulvihill and his wife Judy of Worcester; three sisters, Gail P. Murphy and her husband Kevin of Shrewsbury, Susan V. Clifford and her husband Terrence of Worcester, and Mary K. McGuirk and her husband John of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews.



Joan was born in Worcester, daughter of Dr. Walter and Muriel K. (Lambert) Mulvihill, and lived in Worcester most of her life.



She graduated in 1961 from Notre Dame Academy in Worcester and went on to graduate in 1965 with a major in French from Emmanuel College in Boston. She taught physical education at Leicester High School for several years before marrying Paul and raising her children.



Joan was actively involved in several community organizations, serving for many years on the board of directors for the Central Mass. Symphony, the Emerald Club, and AIDS Project Worcester.



Joan was an accomplished tennis player. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Above all, she adored her grandchildren.



Following guidelines for face coverings and distancing, there will be calling hours Wednesday, August 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Thursday, August 6, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory are suggested to the Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 20070, Worcester, MA 01602, Notre Dame Academy, 425 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609, or the Worcester Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.





