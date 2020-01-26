|
Joan E. (Leventhal) Kinney, 83
Worcester/Holden - Joan E. (Leventhal) Kinney, 83, formerly of Worcester, died on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the peaceful surroundings of her home. Born and raised in Worcester, Joan was the daughter of John "Jack" and Eleanor (Scherdell) Leventhal and lived the last seven years in Holden.
Her beloved husband of 54 years, Frank J. Kinney died in 2012. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two sons, Mark P. Kinney of Worcester and Stephen F. Kinney and his wife, Terry of Barre; two daughters, Kathleen J. Mack and her husband, Kevin of Rutland and Nancy H. Kinney of Auburn; her sister, Barbara Booth of Auburn; four grandchildren, Kim and Sean Stevens and Maylee and Ava Kinney; six great grandchildren, Brendon Torres, Caira Stevens, Cassaundra Penagos, Cian Stevens, Jace Dickey and Sean Michael Stevens; and several nieces. Besides her parents, Joan is predeceased by her step father, Charles Parslow and a sister, Dorothy Levensellar.
Joan was a graduate of Commerce High School and Worcester State College where she studied education. While still attending college, Joan met and fell in love with a handsome young man from Worcester by the name of Joel Kinney. She knew he was Mr. Right after being taken on her first date to a Bruin's game in Boston. They married on September 6, 1958 at The First Congregational Church in Worcester. They shortly thereafter moved to their family's homestead on Olean Street, where together, they made their home and raised their four children. When her children were old enough, Joan went back to work and retired after more than 30 years at Commerce Bank & Trust in Worcester.
Joan was the ultimate New England Sports fan; a passion she shared with her family. Throughout the years, Joan enjoyed candlepin bowling and played in several leagues at Colonial Bowling Center in Worcester and competed professionally in the northeast.
Joan's fondest memories came from the time she spent at Wells Beach in Maine with her family and close friends. There she experienced the things she cherished most - family and the tranquility of the ocean. "It was her happy place." She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, nana, aunt and friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joan's family on Saturday February 1st from 11am to 12:30 pm at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, followed by a funeral service honoring her life. Interment will be held privately at Grove Cemetery, Holden in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020