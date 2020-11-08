Joan M. (Hill) Langevin 89



Agawam - With sorrowful hearts, we mourn the passing of our beautiful Mother, Joan Miriam (Hill) Langevin on Nov 5th at Agawam Healthcare after a brief illness. She was married to the late Richard P. Langevin who died August 11, 2011.



Joan is survived by four children: Clarice (Langevin) Cecchi and her husband Robert of Feeding Hills, MA., Karl Langevin and his wife Claire of Southbridge, MA., Michael Langevin and his wife Kim of North Syracuse, NY., and Karen Langevin of West Warren, MA., She also leaves a sister, Virginia DiGregorio, a brother Edward Mondor, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by two sons, Paul Langevin of Southbridge, MA and Steven Langevin of Wilmington, VT, and a grandson, Josiah Langevin.



She was born in Southbridge, the daughter of Harry and Marguerite (Mondor) Hill. She enjoyed working for 35 years as a nurse at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge. Once retired, she spent many years fulfilling her love of baking and knitting by selling her pastries and knitted goods at the Wilmington, VT Flea Market during the May to October season. She later moved to Readsboro Vermont and enjoyed the company of her new community of friends.



Private funeral services led by her grandson, Father Peter Langevin, will be held in May, followed by burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Southbridge, MA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store