Joan S. Lebeaux, 93
NORTHBOROUGH/SHREWSBURY - Joan S. (Sibley) Lebeaux, age 93, of Northborough and former longtime Shrewsbury resident died peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was the wife of the late Reuben E. Lebeaux.
She was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Leona M. (Kennelly) Sibley.
Joan is survived her daughter Susan Winner of Wayland, stepchildren John Lebeaux and his wife Deborah of Shrewsbury, Robin Lebeaux of Milford; grandchildren Meredith, Meghan, Jeffrey, Todd, Christopher, Benjamin, Kate, Julie; great grandchildren Elizabeth, Lisa, Theodore, Tobias, Valerie, Sean, Cassidy; many cousins; and dear friends Barbara Falco Harriss and Sharon and Jay Lemont. She was predeceased by her daughter Lisa Cummings, and her brother Robert B. Sibley.
Joan's family is very appreciative of the excellent care she received from the staff at Coleman House.
Services for Joan will be held in private by her family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's memory to a . To view her complete obituary or leave a message of condolence visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019