Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Maneely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Maneely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Maneely Obituary
Joan A. (Leahy) Maneely

South Yarmouth / Worcester - Joan A. (Leahy) Maneely, 84, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Her husband, James Manelly, preceded her in death in 2014. Joan was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Michael and Gertrude (Collins) Leahy and sister to the late Eleanor Parker. She worked as a telephone operator for over 30 years prior to her retirement from Verizon.

Joan and James relocated to Cape Cod and together there enjoyed over 35 years at their South Yarmouth home. She was a devout Catholic, an active member of St. Pius X Parish and a member of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Joan leaves her nephew, Brian Parker and his wife Lee Gibree of Worcester; 7 great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 11th, from 12-2 p.m. at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12th, at St. Pius X Parish, 5 Barbara St, South Yarmouth, MA. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery, Yarmouth Port.

To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now