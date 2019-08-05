|
|
Joan Manning, 80
Clinton - Joan M. (DeMoura) Manning, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Beaumont of Northborough on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Leroy J. Manning, Jr. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Debra Rouleau & Larry of Clinton; and Leroy J. Manning III & Sandra of Worcester; her sister, Gloria Audet & Richard of Gardner; grandchildren, April Dery, Lawrence J. Rouleau, Jr., Danielle Lacey, Joseph Latuga, Amber Manning, Leroy J. Manning IV, Anthony Latuga, and Levi Manning; great-grandchildren, Madigan & Archer Dery, and Emma & Noah Manning; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by three brothers, Robert, Ernest, and Norman DeMoura.
Joan was born in Gardner to the late Manuel & Bernadette (Dupree) DeMoura. She attended local schools and studied at St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg. In addition to raising her family, Joan worked for several local businesses including Sterling Manufacturing and Nypro, Inc. A woman of great faith, she was a daily communicant and devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. Along with her kind hearted personality, Joan possessed many great qualities including a beautiful singing voice and talented artistic ability. With her curious mind she was always reading and researching. She wrote poetry, enjoyed gardening, and loved to play Bingo. Above all, she was the proud matriarch and "angel" always watching over her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. No calling hours will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan Manning to: St. John the Evangelist Church-Restoration Fund, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019