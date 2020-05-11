|
Joan T. Marinello, 89
Worcester - Joan T. (Vayo) Marinello, 89, of Worcester died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Christopher House. She joins her husband, Natale R. Marinello, who passed away in 1998.
Joan was born in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was the daughter to the late Emmette and Sophie (Matuszak) Vayo and has been a native to Worcester all her life. She was a graduate of Commerce High School.
Joan is survived by her three sons, Keven N. Marinello of Worcester, David R. Marinello and his wife Sue of Worcester and Paul A. Marinello of Philadelphia; her only daughter, Linda Thomas and her husband Gean of Virginia; a brother, Robert Vayo of Holden; a sister, Patricia Lundin and her husband Craig of North Carolina; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son, Steven E. Marinello, and a brother Raymond Vayo.
Funeral services for Joan will be held Tuesday, May 12th, 11 am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Due to the limit on participants in the building, her service can be watched online by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking live services. Joan will be laid to rest immediately after the service next to her husband in Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Joan, please visit her personal guestbook at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020