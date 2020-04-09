|
Joan Marie (Pearson) McKenzie
East Greenwich, Rhode Island - Joan Marie (Pearson) McKenzie, 83, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and formerly of Sandwich, Mass. and Shrewsbury, Mass., passed away after a short illness on April 2nd, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Bradley James McKenzie for 54 years.
Joan was born in Worcester, Mass. on March 7th, 1937, the daughter of the late Rose Helena Pearson and the late Charles Everett Pearson.
Joan was a 1958 graduate of Anna Maria College where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree and worked in the Massachusetts and New Hampshire public school systems as an art teacher for over 30 years.
Joan was an extremely talented artist and was a member of the Eastham Art Association for many years while spending summers in Eastham, Mass. Joan had a special love for her golden retrievers, many of which she adopted from the Golden Retriever Rescue Society. She was an avid gardener and loved reading for pleasure. She spent much time with her loving family including seven grandchildren and one great grandson.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Bradley James McKenzie. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Gallant and her husband, Edward Gallant, and Bradley McKenzie and his wife Shannon McKenzie, seven grandchildren, one great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in Joan's honor at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 1577 Falmouth Road, Centerville, MA 02632.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020