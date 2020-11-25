Joan "June" McNutt, 87Worcester - Joan ("June") Charlotte (Cronin) McNutt, 87, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away quietly surrounded by the ones she loved Monday, November 23rd, 2020.Joan was born in Worcester on June 9, 1933, one of eight children of Daniel and Mary E. (Ruddy) Cronin. She was raised on Coburn Ave., graduated from Commerce High School, met and married the "love of her Life" Robert E. McNutt. Together they settled in the family home on Coburn Ave. raising their five children with Love, Faith, and Family for over 42 years before Robert passed away in 1999. Joan continued to live in her home surrounded by family.Joan worked as an administrative assistant for the State Mutual Insurance Company before starting and raising her family, later working many years for the Worcester Community HealthLink at the Worcester Youth Guidance Center before retiring.Joan is survived by five loving children, Joan S. McNutt with whom she lived, Robert E. McNutt, Jr. and his fiancée Ann Maiorano of Auburn, Susan Jennette, Steven McNutt and his wife Sandra, all of Worcester, Christine Sinclair and her husband Bill of Charlton; ten grandchildren, two great granddaughters; a sister, Patricia Cronin of Worcester and brother George Cronin of Florida; her puppy "Molly"; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her husband Robert and her parents, Joan is predeceased by four sisters, Rita Benoit, Mary "Betty" Burke, Alice Sweeney and Ann Morin, a brother Daniel Cronin, and a grandson.Joan was devoted to her catholic faith, a member of St Margaret Mary's Church and St Anne's Church, 37 year CCD teacher, regular Sunday Mass attendee, as well as Holy Days of obligation and even on vacation. Later in life when she was not able to attend Mass, Joan watched it on television.As she was the Matriarch and very involved with her family, she was also Boy Scout den mother for her children and those of the neighborhood for Mohegan Troop 56.Joan enjoyed the trips to the casino, dinners out, and especially all the times she could be with her grandchildren babysitting, watching their activities or sports, the dinners at grandma's, holidays, and special occasions. Her family was her inspiration.Out of an abundance of caution, Joan's services will be private. Burial will be in St. John's cemetery where she will be buried next to her loving husband, Robert. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Beacon Hospice Association, 67 Millbrook St., Worcester, MA 01606. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.