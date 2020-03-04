|
|
Joan T. Monahan, 84
WORCESTER - Joan T. (Moran) Monahan, 84, of Worcester, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center.
She was born in Clinton, daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Griffin) Moran. Joan was a graduate of Clinton High School and Worcester State College, where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees.
Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, William E. Monahan. She leaves her family: son Bill of Shrewsbury and his children, Maggie, Griffin, Liam and their mother, Nancy; daughter, Mary and her husband, Joe Foley of West Boylston, their children, Brian, Mike and his partner, Jody and their children, Max, Quinn, Maeve and Seamus, Dan and his wife, Lisa and their daughter, Maureen; daughter, Joanne Ciociolo-Callahan and her husband, Dan Callahan of West Boylston and her daughter, Julia Ciociolo.
She leaves her sister, Irene Moran of Clinton and dear cousin, Jim Powers of West Newton. She leaves her in-laws the Argitis family of Sturbridge and many close cousins and cherished friends.
Joan was a teacher in the Worcester Public Schools. She was an active member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. Joan was a member of the Teacher's Bowling League. "Joan was a nice lady."
Calling hours are Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester.
The funeral will be Saturday, March 7, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Bernard's Church Food Pantry, 236 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020