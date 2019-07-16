|
Joan R. Newman, 73
Sutton - Joan R. (Valentino) Newman, 73, passed away surrounded by her loving family by her bedside on Thursday, July 11th 2019 in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Joan leaves her husband of 41 years, Terry J. Newman; two sons, Shawn P. Finney and his wife, Christine and Shane A. Newman all of Sutton; five grandchildren, Cody and Carly Finney and Emma, Anthony and Arianna Newman; a brother, Robert Valentino and his wife, Beth of NC; many nieces, nephews and a longtime friend, Linda Wunchel of Troy, NH. She is predeceased by a son, Kevin P. Finney; her parents, Anthony and Mary (Plouffe) Valentino and a brother, Richard Valentino.
Joan went to Sutton High School and after that went onto become a hairdresser, after marriage she became a homemaker. She loved being surrounded by her family, she loved watching black and white movies and going out dancing. She loved to laugh and make someone else laugh. She always loved making all the family holiday dinners. Her favorite pastime was to crochet and make afghans.
Family and friends will honor and remember Joan's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, July 19th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Joan's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019