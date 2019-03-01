|
|
Joan L. Peloquin, 85
Southbridge - Joan L. (Cabana) Peloquin, 85, of Apline Dr., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28th, in Southbridge Rehabilitation and Health Care, after an illness.
Her beloved husband, Donald P. Peloquin, Sr. died in 2005. She leaves her son, Donald P. Peloquin, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Holland; three daughters, Kathleen Smolen and her husband Douglas of Sturbridge, Linda L. LePage and her husband Roger of Southbridge and Nancy Mastrapasqua and her husband Maurice of Leicester; six grandchildren, Matthew Peloquin, Adam Peloquin, Lizbeth LePage, Amie Sexton, Danielle Mastrapasqua, and Nicole Mastrapasqua; and five great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Ann Peloquin in 2016 and a sister, Alice Gagne.
She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Roland L. and Agnes L. (Davis) Cabana. She worked for Goodwin's clothing store for many years as well as Southbridge Savings Bank.
Joan enjoyed reading, painting, crocheting and gardening. She loved ice cream and decorating cakes, especially birthday cakes for all her grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the , 85 Aster Ave, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019