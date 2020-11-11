1/1
Joan Perry
1941 - 2020
Joan M. Perry, 79

Worcester - Joan M. (Jatrinski) Perry, a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 8 at the Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester. She was 79. She is preceded in death by her parents; Grace (Morin) and Benjamin Jatrinski.

Born in Holden, Joan graduated from Wachusett Regional High School where she met the love of her life, Donald Perry. The two were married in 1961 and raised their family together in Paxton, where they resided for almost 50 years.

As a young woman out of high school, Joan worked at Jefferson Mills. She would go on to work as a Teacher's Aide at Paxton Center School before working the rest of her career as a Legal Secretary for 20 years at Blodgett & Blodgett Law.

Joan's pure joy in life was spending time with her family. From Sunday dinners, sleepovers with grandchildren, attending little league games to the annual family trip to Wells, ME. Joan also enjoyed traveling to California and Aruba, as well as Myrtle Beach, SC and winter getaways to Siesta Key, FL with her husband.

She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, Donald W. Perry; a son, David W. Perry and his wife, Nora of Shrewsbury; a daughter, Sharon L. Olivieri and her husband, John of Sterling; two brothers, Ronald Jatrinski and his wife, Jeanette of Winter Haven, FL and Robert Jatrinski of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Jennifer Gould and her husband Michael, Steven Olivieri and his companion Elizabeth, Lucas Perry and Mia Perry; and one great-grandchild, Carter Gould.

During the last few years of Joan's battle with Alzheimer's, she resided at the Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester. The family will forever be grateful for the wonderful care she received.

Joan will be remembered for her gentle, loving nature, her giggle, her Sunday dinners and her hugs amongst many memories.

Relatives and friends are invited to a calling hour from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Miles. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
