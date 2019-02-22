Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Joan M. (Mulvaney) Ressler, 85

LEICESTER - Joan M. (Mulvaney) Ressler, 85, of Mayflower Circle died Thursday, February, 21 in Holden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an illness.

Her husband Joseph F. Ressler died in 1995. She leaves a son Mark T. Ressler and his wife Linda of Barre, a daughter Eileen T. Bousquet and her husband Joseph of Bradenton, FL, four grandchildren; Kate Tancrell and her husband Kyle of Palm Harbor, FL, Jennifer Larsson and her husband Johan of Tampa, FL, Ashley Ressler of Leicester and Mark Ressler and his wife Lauren of Leicester, two great grandchildren; Kaden & Estelle. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas Mulvaney.

Joan was born in Worcester, daughter of Thomas J. and Harriet T. (Murdock) Mulvaney. She graduated from St. Stephens High School in Worcester and Anna Maria College. She was a blood service scheduler for the American Red Cross in Worcester for many years before retiring. She was a member of St. Pius X Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Friends of the Seniors and the Leicester Senior Citizens. She enjoyed reading, gardening, shopping and anything chocolate.

The funeral will be held Monday, February, 25 at 11:00 AM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30-11:00 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
