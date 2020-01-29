Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Joan (Volpicelli) Robidoux

Joan (Volpicelli) Robidoux Obituary
Joan M. (Volpicelli) Robidoux, 89

LEICESTER - Joan M. (Volpicelli) Robidoux, 89, in the Rochdale section of Leicester, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Knollwood Nursing Center, West Boylston after an illness.

Her husband Norman A. Robidoux died in 2005. She leaves two sons, David B. Robidoux and his wife Carol of Leicester and Neil A. Robidoux of Spencer; two grandchildren, Brian Robidoux and his wife Jennifer of Leicester and Brandy Robidoux of Los Angeles, CA; two great grandchildren, Casey & Paige Robidoux of Leicester.

Joan was born in Milford, daughter of Fred and Esther (Sargachi) Volpicelli. She enjoyed travel, trips with her husband to Florida and especially Hawaii.

Funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
