Joan S. (Krasieko) Rusakovich, 82
Blackstone - Joan S. (Krasieko) Rusakovich, 82, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Milford Regional Medical Center. Her husband, Raymond Rusakovich, Sr. died in 1992. She is survived by three sons, Kenneth Rusakovich, and his wife, Cynthia, of Whitinsville, Michael Rusakovich, of Worcester, and Raymond Rusakovich, Jr., of Naples, Maine; a daughter, Kristin Hilditch, and her husband, Timothy, of Whitinsville; six grandchildren, Peter, Joy, Samantha, Diana, Tamara, and Stacia, and a great grandson, Keith; a brother, Michael Krasieko, of Lincoln, RI; and two sisters, Carol Marszalkowski, of Cape Coral, FL, and Ardeen Cartier, of North Smithfield RI.
Mrs. Rusakovich was born in Pawtucket, RI, June 25, 1937, a daughter of Edward and Cecile (Ferland) Krasieko, where she grew up and attended school. She lived in Whitinsville from 1965 to 1999 before moving to Blackstone. She was a CNA at the Saint Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville, and at the former Whitinsville Hospital. With her late husband, Joan owned Epoxy Limited Plus in Woonsocket for several years.
She was a member of Saint Patrick's Church in Whitinsville and was active at the Uxbridge Senior Center. She was a longtime supporter of the Valley Airs Drum and Bugle Corps in Northbridge. Joan enjoyed crossword puzzles, the Hallmark Channels, and her devoted companion Siamese cat, Abraham.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.