Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
7 Church St.
Spencer, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Saucier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Saucier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Saucier Obituary
Joan T. Saucier, 89

SPENCER - Joan T. Saucier, 89, of Condon Dr., died Sunday, Feb. 16th, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.

She leaves several nieces, nephews and her sister in law Jane Saucier of Spencer. She is predeceased by her brothers Robert D. and David W. Saucier and a sister Cecelia M. Sullivan.

Joan was a longtime shoe worker at the former Klevin Shoe Co. of Spencer and No. Brookfield and also worked at the American Optical in Southbridge as well as Catholic Charities in Worcester. Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of David and Evelyn (St.Germain) Saucier.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 330 Congress St., Suite 501, Boston, MA 02210.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -