Joan T. Saucier, 89
SPENCER - Joan T. Saucier, 89, of Condon Dr., died Sunday, Feb. 16th, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester.
She leaves several nieces, nephews and her sister in law Jane Saucier of Spencer. She is predeceased by her brothers Robert D. and David W. Saucier and a sister Cecelia M. Sullivan.
Joan was a longtime shoe worker at the former Klevin Shoe Co. of Spencer and No. Brookfield and also worked at the American Optical in Southbridge as well as Catholic Charities in Worcester. Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of David and Evelyn (St.Germain) Saucier.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 330 Congress St., Suite 501, Boston, MA 02210.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020