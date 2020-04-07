|
Joan Scheid, 75
Clinton - Joan M. (Ryan) Scheid, 75, passed away peacefully at UMass Medical Center in Worcester on Monday, April 6, 2020 following a period of declining health. She is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard A. Scheid; their daughter Heidi Gilman & husband David; 2 granddaughters, Caitlin Gilman and Abaigeal Gilman, all of Clinton; her brother Francis Ryan & wife Janice of Wheelwright; sister-in-law Paula Ryan of Auburn; brother-in-law Stephen Celona of Worcester; several nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her son Casey Scheid, and siblings Patricia Celona and Thomas Ryan.
Joan was born in Clinton to the late Verill & Alice (Dervin) Ryan. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1962, achieved her BSN Degree from Fitchburg State College and Master's Degree in Education from Cambridge University. Joan began her successful career as a Registered Nurse with the Clinton Hospital, later became Director of School Nurses for the City of Worcester, served as School Nurse for Tahanto Regional School District, and ultimately retired as School Nurse for the Clinton Public Schools. A woman of great faith, Joan was a life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton and held membership with the Women of Mary and Ancient Order of Hibernians. She spent summer months in Wells, Maine and was happiest with a book in her hand and her toes in the sand. Above all else, she was a proud grandmother, loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan Scheid to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute-P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services and burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020