|
|
Joan P. Smith, 78
Bolton - Joan P. Smith passed away in the comfort of her home, and entered God's Eternal Care on May 14, 2020.
Joan was born July 7, 1941 at Carter Memorial Hospital in Clinton, MA. She was the daughter of the late John S. and Marjorie (Pardee) Gabrielsen. On October 21, 1961, Joan wed the love of her life, Charles Franklin "Frank" Smith, and with him, shared 47 years of marriage, prior to his passing on November 15, 2008.
Joan is survived by a son, David J. and his wife Cheryl L. Smith; her dearly loved grandson, David Franklin Smith; step-grandchildren: Michael A., (wife: Grace Sudduth-Cochran, children; Natalie and Jason), Mallory A., Mitchell A., and Molly A. Cochran, all of Fairfield, PA; her sister, Jean, and her husband, James Burke, of Virginia Beach, VA; several cousins; close friends, Jayne Richards and Pat Taylor; and as she would say, her "adopted son," Chip Durant.
Joan was a Graduate of Hudson High School, Class of 1958. Out of high school, Joan worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance in Boston, MA, then working closer to home, for Bridges Insurance Agency of Bolton, MA, and Crandell Hicks Company of Northborough, MA.
Joan then worked numerous years for Digital Corporation, as an Executive Administrator, after which she held the same position for the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal in Stow, MA. In her early years, she was the Avon Lady for the Town of Bolton and surrounding communities, where she forged many friendships.
Being a Firefighter's wife, for 46 out of the 47 years they were married, Joan was a member of the Bolton Volunteer Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of the First Parish Church of Bolton, where she assisted with the Church Bazaar for countless years. Joan loved to entertain, and enjoyed the company of many friends. She also shared a special friendship with a close-knit group of girlfriends, who met on Tuesday evenings, referred to as the "JFF Club" (Just for Fun). Joan enjoyed her aerobics class, where she had a close bond with a special group of ladies.
Her summers were spent at Beach Acres in Wells, ME, relaxing with Frank, family and friends. She enjoyed shopping the small shops, and attending crafts shows, along with dining at her and Frank's favorite seacoast eateries.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to her personal in-home caregiver, affectionately known as "Rey," - she not only cared for Joan, but shared a loving, compassionate friendship for the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to one of the following: The Bolton Volunteer Ambulance Fund, PO Box 382, Bolton MA 01740, The Bolton Volunteer Fire Association, 15 Wattaquadock Hill Rd., Bolton MA 01740, or The First Parish Church, 673 Main St., Bolton MA 01740.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be no public services at this time. A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held at a future date, to be announced. A private graveside service will take place in South Cemetery, Bolton. Arrangements have been entrusted to McNally & Watson Funeral Home, Clinton, MA. Memories of Joan may be shared, or condolences can be expressed to the family at
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 22, 2020