Services
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Joan (Gelinas) Standring


1940 - 2020
Joan (Gelinas) Standring Obituary
Joan M. (Gelinas) Standring, 79

Worcester - Joan M. (Gelinas) Standring, 79, of Worcester, died peacefully in Saint Mary's Healthcare on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with family by her side.

Joan was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Arthur E.J. and Rita C. (Blanchard) Gelinas and is survived by three sons, Michael Standring of Worcester, Daniel Standring and his fiancée Kimberly Ramsey of Ruskin, FL and Philip Standring of Dunedin, FL; a sister, Carol Pepin of Worcester; a brother, Robert Gelinas of Shrewsbury; 7 grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ms. Standring graduated from the former Commerce High School in Worcester and worked as a customer service representative for Lowe's Home Improvement Center in Worcester before retiring. Joan was an avid bowler and often participated in leagues at the former Lincoln Lanes.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6th from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Joan may be made to Saint Mary's Healthcare, 39 Queen Street, Worcester, MA 01610.

To share a memory of Joan or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
