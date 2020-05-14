|
Joan E. Stewart, 83
AUBURN - Joan E. (Lavallee) Stewart, 83, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of Clarence E. "Sonny" Stewart, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.
Joan was born in Worcester on July 6, 1936 to the late Emile and Edith Lavallee. She was raised and educated in Auburn, graduating from Auburn High School in 1954, with honors. Joan was married to Sonny the following year. She worked at Thom McCann offices, where she "balanced every store's books to the penny."
She was a devoted mother and, not only a wife, but a farmer's wife. She could pop the clutch to get a truck started, drive under the corn chopper, but could never back up the truck.
They were the last farm to move out of Worcester and had relocated to Oxford, where Joan and Sonny raised their five children on Stewart Farm. After selling the farm, they worked together, delivering dog food for Eukenuba – Joan loved working the dog show circuit. They retired to and settled in Auburn in 1990.
She loved vacationing at the beach, especially on Cape Cod and Hampton Beach. She was an avid knitter, loved her puzzle books, and always enjoyed going shopping. Joan also enjoyed square dancing, which she even did on TV, and bowling - many years ago.
She leaves behind her husband, Sonny, along with their children, Peter Stewart and his wife Gail of Wellfleet, Kenneth Stewart, Sandra Miner and her husband Michael of Charlton, Susan Cloutier and her husband Clifford of Charlton, and Thomas Stewart and his wife Jacqueline of Westfield; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Nancy Elian of Oxford; her good friend, Muriel Banach of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Donald Lavallee.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Joan will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the (alz.org/donate). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Joan, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020