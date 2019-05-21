|
|
Joan F. (Mikalauskas) Sullivan, 81
WORCESTER - Joan F. (Mikalauskas) Sullivan, 81 of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Joan was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Anthony J. and Anna C. (Antinovitch) Mikalauskas and was a graduate of Commerce High School. She worked for a brief period as a clerk for the Worcester County Abstract, retiring in 1970. Joan was a member of St. George's Catholic Church, and St. Joan of Arc prior to that. She was very artistic and enjoyed any and every craft you could think of, donating countless items to charity craft fairs. Joan adored her grandchildren, enjoyed Red Sox games on TV, vacations in Maine with her husband and family, and cruises to Bermuda. In recent years, she joined a bowling league and loved to spend quality time with her cousins, Carol and Arlene.
Joan's husband of 43 years, John D. "Jack" Sullivan, Jr. passed away on September 5, 2013. She is survived by her son, Richard F. Sullivan and his wife Lisa of North Grafton; her daughter, Charleen M. Haskins and her husband Gregory of Holden; four beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Delaney, Nolan and Skylar Haskins all of Holden; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her first husband, Francis X. Sullivan, who passed away in 1965; her two brothers, George and Donald Mikal; and her sister, Blanche Lubin.
Services for Joan will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, May 24th from 8:30-10:15 a.m. in the funeral home prior to departure for her funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To share your thoughts and memories of Joan, please visit her personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019