Joan C. "Joanie" Sullivan
FRANKLIN - Joan (Joanie) Sullivan passed away on February 4, 2020 in her home in Phoenix, AZ. Joan was 63. Joan was the daughter of Dolores Altavilla of Northborough MA and the late Garrett Sullivan. She leaves three brothers, Garrett, Gregory and Christopher, and their families who will miss her greatly. Her passing has left a very large hole in their hearts.
Joan's brother, Garrett, and his wife Cheryl live in Venice CA. and have three sons, Christopher, Cai, and Casey. Joan's brother, Gregory, and his wife Gina live in Maine and have two sons, Miles and Garrett. Joan's brother, Christopher, and his daughter Amanda live in Northborough, MA.
Joan graduated from Franklin MA High School, and was enrolled in North Adams College for several years. After leaving North Adams College, Joan enrolled in and graduated from the Stillpoint Center School of Massage in Hatfield, MA as a Certified Practitioner of Therapeutic Massage. She had her own massage therapy practice for several years before moving west, first to California and then settling in Arizona. Joanie worked very hard at several jobs, and everyone she worked with loved her and was amazed by her very positive work ethic.
Joanie was fluent in sign language and had a good grasp of conversational Spanish, Italian, French, and German, and was thinking about learning Arabic. She was an avid reader and loved to dance, hike, swim, scuba dive and snorkel.
Joanie's family extends an invitation to friends and family to stop by and visit with them at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough on Saturday, March 7, between the hours of 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
