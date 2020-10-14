Joan D. (Bourbeau) Troy, 78



WORCESTER - Joan D. (Bourbeau) Troy, 78, of Worcester, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 in The Christopher House, after a long illness.



She leaves her loving husband of 57 years, James E. Troy; a son, Thomas S. Troy; two grandchildren, Shawn and Jocelyn Troy all of Virginia; two sisters, Gayle Sealey and Gail Delisle; two brothers, Leo and James Bourbeau all of Worcester; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Paul Bourbeau, Janice Prince and Shirley Norcross.



She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Napoleon J. and Marie L. (Murray) Bourbeau and graduated from Commerce High School.



Joan worked in the Banking industry for over 32 years before retiring.



The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 11:00a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant Street, Worcester.



A calling hour will be held from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. in the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.





