Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Joan Wawiernia


1951 - 2019
Joan Wawiernia Obituary
Joan A. Wawiernia, 68

WEBSTER/AUBURN - Joan A. (Rose) Wawiernia, 68, of Webster and formerly of Auburn, died on Sunday December 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Joan is survived by her 2 daughters, Jill Napieralski and her husband Paul of North Oxford and Kelly Couture and her husband David of Pelham, NH; three grandchildren Ben, Ava, and Patrick, a sister, Robyn Klimas and her husband Vinnie Klimas of Holland, and several cousins, nieces, and nephew. Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at the BRITTON- WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA, with a prayer service to follow at 11:30 AM. For complete obituary, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
