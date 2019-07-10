|
|
Joan E. Wrenn, 80
Worcester - Joan E. (Davis) Wrenn, 80, of 199 Lake Avenue died July 5th at home after a short illness. Her husband, James J. Wrenn, died in 1991. She leaves three daughters, Bonni Westerback of Wells, Maine, Gayle Westerback of Worcester, and Kelly (Wrenn) Fitzpatrick and her husband Shawn Fitzpatrick, of Worcester. She also leaves two brothers, Charles Davis of Tacoma, WA and Robert Davis of Dudley; one sister Linda Walsh of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Sheena Wright, Michael Fitzpatrick and Emily Fitzpatrick of Worcester, and two great grandchildren, Mylina Wright and Dimario Hamlin of Worcester, along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her loving companion Russ Barca of Ashaway, RI.
Joan was born in Worcester, daughter of Charles and Mabel (Taylor) Davis and lived in Shrewsbury and Worcester most of her life. She graduated from Major Beal High School, Shrewsbury, and worked for many years as an Executive Secretary and then as a Field Service Rep for the U.S. Census Bureau for 15 years, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed collecting antiques, researching her family genealogy, and attending bluegrass festivals in New England and Florida where she spent the last 16 winters.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Notre Dame Hospice for their loving care of Joan, and asks that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lake Quinsigamond Watershed Association (LQWA), P.O. Box 4243, Turnpike Station, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Family and friends whose lives Joan touched are invited to Calling Hours in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A graveside urn service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the HH section of Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Please go directly to the cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019