Joan D. Wysocki, 83
Sturbridge - Joan D. (Warfield-Meehan) Wysocki, 83, of Fiske Hill Rd., formerly of Charlton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29th, in the Overlook Masonic Health Center, Charlton, after a brief illness.
Her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph Wysocki died in 2017. She leaves her son, Dennis Meehan and his wife Laurie of Southbridge; a daughter, Dale McNeil and her husband Francis of Sturbridge; two grandchildren, Dennis J. Meehan III and his wife Sarah of Southbridge and Christopher J. Meehan of Sturbridge; a great grandson, Jackson Meehan; many nieces, nephews; her cousin Linda Easterling; and the love shown to her by the extended family of her son-in-law Francis.
Joan was born in Worcester the daughter of Hubert and Catherine Warfield. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Western Carriers Inc., in Auburn retiring just four years ago. Joan was a lifetime member of Stella Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, in Auburn being a Past Matron, Past Deputy Grand Matron and Past Deputy Grand Marshal. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, feeding her birds, craft fairs, trips to the casino, watching Blue Bloods and The Hallmark Channel. She enjoyed her weekly visits with her caretakers Lynn and Corinne. Known for her great sense of humor, Joan loved spending time with her family and two dogs. She and her husband Joe loved to travel and enjoyed several trips cross country. The family would like to thank the staff of Harrington Hospital Emergency Dept., and 3N, Overlook Subacute Rehab Unit, Dr. Oh and Dr. Dunn and their staff, as well as the Charlton and Sturbridge Fire Departments and Sturbridge Police Department for all their love, care and compassion which they all have shown to Joan over the years.
A funeral service for Joan will be held on Friday, Dec. 6th, at 12:00 pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Dec. 6th, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019