Joan Zawalick, 89
Duxbury - Joan A. (Moylan) Zawalick, 89 of Duxbury, passed away on August 18, 2019. Born on July 27, 1930 in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Edna (McGlory) Moylan. She was employed as an operator for Western Union. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, walks on the beach, was an avid reader and a Northeastern University hockey fan. Most of all, Joan was devoted to her family as a whole - it was her identity.
Joan was the beloved wife of the late Theodore E. Zawalick. Devoted mother of Theodore E. "Ted" Zawalick and companion Barbara Watkins of Braintree, Stephen M. Zawalick, and Lynne A. Zawalick, both of Duxbury. Dear sister of Mary Tangney of Worcester, Beverly Ritchie of Rutland and Deborah Moylan of Dennis. Cherished grandmother of Kelley, Teddy, JacLynne wife of Tyler McNeely, Maggie, James, and great-grandmother of Skylar and Cole. Joan also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, August 21st from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday at 9am. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory can be made to the Disabled Veterans Association, State House Room 546, 24 Beacon St, Boston MA 02133. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019