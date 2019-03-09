|
Joann M. Brosnan
Shrewsbury/Lancaster, MA - Joann M. (Dowd) Brosnan, died unexpectedly Sunday March 3, 2019 in Clinton Hospital after being stricken ill at her daughter's home. When asked her age Joann would answer with conviction…'39 and holdin.'
Born on April 23, 1941 in Worcester she was a daughter of the late Walter J. And Helen (Doheny) Dowd. Raised in Worcester she was a graduate from Saint Peter's High School with the class of 1959. She earned her Associates degree from Quinsigamond Community College in 1989 and her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Anna Maria College in 1991. Lastly, she achieved her early childhood certificate from Middlesex Community College in 1996.
She leaves her children, Ellen M. Brosnan of Westfield, Timothy J. Brosnan (Rita) of Memphis, TN and Nancy M. Malek (Joseph) of Lancaster ; her grandsons, Garrett, Patrick, Connor, Anthony, Aaron, Brosnan and Deignan; her great-grandsons, Caleb and Keegan; her siblings, John F. Dowd (Maryann), Mary E. Morawski (Joseph), Bernard L. Dowd all of Worcester, Betty A. Pierce (Harry) of Shrewsbury ; also survived by 14 nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews; 3 Godsons and beloved dog Charlie. She is predeceased by her former husband John F. Brosnan.
Family and friends will honor and remember Joann's life by gathering for a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11th in Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury followed by her Funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation P.O Box 191 Winterset, IA 50273 qovf.org or St John's Food for the Poor, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604 stjohnsworcester.org
Should you be inclined, honor Joann by wearing her favorite color purple.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019