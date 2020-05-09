|
Joann A. (D'Amico) Cariglia, 81
WORCESTER - Joann A. (D'Amico) Cariglia, 81 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Notre Dame Long-Term Care Center from complications after contracting COVID-19.
Joann was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Campanello) D'Amico, owners of the former D'Amico's Boston Bread bakery.
Joann, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, was a graduate of Venerini Academy and later earned her certification in medical assisting from Becker College. She was employed as a medical assistant at UMass Medial Center for 25 years retiring in 1999. Joann was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where she was active in the Catholic Youth Council. She was also a member of St. Anne's Parish Women's Guild. Joann enjoyed cooking, crafts, gardening, singing and trips to the beach. Her greatest enjoyment was quality time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Joann is survived by four daughters, Gina M. Cappabianca and her husband Paul of Worcester, Jody A. Tsihlis and her husband Philip of Shrewsbury, Lisa M. Caliendo and her husband Robert of Littleton, MA. And Jill A. Cariglia of Portland, ME.; five grandchildren, Paul J. Cappabianca of Marlborough, Steven Cappabianca of Worcester, Anna Maria Tsihlis of Northborough, Giana Deer and her husband Greg of Amherst NH, and Nicole Caliendo of Boston; one great grandchild, Jonathan Andrew Pickard; a sister, Patricia E. Bertone and her husband Richard of Franklin; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two infant children, Joseph and Mary Cariglia; her brother, Salvatore D'Amico.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, services for Joann will be held privately. She will be entombed with her parents at Saint John's Cemetery and Mausoleum, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or online at . To share your thoughts and memories of Joann, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020